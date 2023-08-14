SWS Partners Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

SWS Partners grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.41. 1,150,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,828,728. The company has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.27 and a 200 day moving average of $160.19. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $205.66.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total value of $3,925,125.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,982,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $277,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 765,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,644,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total value of $3,925,125.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $34,982,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 645,395 shares of company stock valued at $114,495,874 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

