SWS Partners Increases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

SWS Partners increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 1.1% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,300 shares of company stock worth $20,351,956. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE PSX traded down $2.12 on Monday, hitting $114.52. The stock had a trading volume of 657,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,608. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $117.29. The stock has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

