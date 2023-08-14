SWS Partners Purchases New Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Visteon by 1,286.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the first quarter worth $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the first quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,688.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,171.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total value of $423,986.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,808.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,941,688.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,797 shares of company stock worth $5,407,675 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visteon stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.96. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $171.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.51 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VC. StockNews.com began coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visteon from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

