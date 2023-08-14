SWS Partners Raises Stock Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

SWS Partners grew its stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,643 shares during the period. PureCycle Technologies accounts for 1.4% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 113,962.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,370,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,706,000 after purchasing an additional 45,330,933 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,742,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,198,000 after buying an additional 1,990,966 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 1,171.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,378,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 655,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 30.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,899,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 445,598 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:PCT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.05. 493,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,321. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

