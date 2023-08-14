SWS Partners Sells 3,864 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

SWS Partners lessened its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

BATS:USHY traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $35.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,564,795 shares. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

