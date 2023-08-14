SWS Partners Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.33. 6,426,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,300,857. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $205.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

