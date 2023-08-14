Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Synopsys by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,699 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,798 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Synopsys by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,140,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,438,000 after acquiring an additional 397,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 90.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,353,000 after acquiring an additional 347,807 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.00.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,057,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $3.09 on Monday, reaching $431.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,768. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $468.03. The firm has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $441.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.27.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

