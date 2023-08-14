Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.26. The company had a trading volume of 663,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,681. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $69.22 and a 1-year high of $87.41.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

