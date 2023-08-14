Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.77.

Shares of TBLA opened at $3.40 on Thursday. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,253.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,253.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen C. Walker purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $197,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,125,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,327.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,833 shares of company stock valued at $380,652 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Taboola.com by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,553,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238,440 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,157 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Taboola.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 33,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Taboola.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,286,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 108,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

