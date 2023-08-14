Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Short Interest Up 29.9% in July

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,500 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the July 15th total of 242,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 560,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other Talaris Therapeutics news, Director Suzanne Ildstad sold 75,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $179,252.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,881,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,276,720.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,786 shares of company stock worth $377,687. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,672,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,950,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 70,516 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 375,988.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 849,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 2,370.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 434,685 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Talaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

NASDAQ:TALS opened at $2.97 on Monday. Talaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $5.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

