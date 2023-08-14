Tamara Mullings Sells 16,467 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) Director Tamara Mullings sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $38,697.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,143.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tamara Mullings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 13th, Tamara Mullings sold 5,163 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $17,037.90.

Shares of FTC Solar stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $2.14. 2,615,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,913. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $252.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Several research analysts recently commented on FTCI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on FTC Solar from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FTC Solar by 873.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in FTC Solar by 191.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

