Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Target Co. (NYSE:TGTGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $341,198,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Trading Up 0.1 %

TGT opened at $131.05 on Monday. Target has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $183.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Target (NYSE:TGTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

