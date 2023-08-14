Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Target alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Insider Activity at Target

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $341,198,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Trading Up 0.1 %

TGT opened at $131.05 on Monday. Target has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $183.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

About Target

(Get Free Report

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.