Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $185.00 at Piper Sandler

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.32.

NYSE TGT traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.80. 1,838,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,186,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.52 and a 200 day moving average of $150.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,191 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,625,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

