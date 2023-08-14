Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Taylor Devices by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 16.7% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 31.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAYD opened at $18.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09. Taylor Devices has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $26.40.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

