TD Cowen Lowers Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $16.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at TD Cowen from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the travel company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.19.

Shares of TRIP stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.08. 591,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $28.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,271,438 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $226,794,000 after acquiring an additional 563,983 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 23.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,822,394 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $155,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,893 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 42.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,184,030 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $68,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,196 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,949,031 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $71,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 6.3% during the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 3,115,888 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $61,882,000 after acquiring an additional 184,713 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

