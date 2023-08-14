TD Securities Boosts Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$7.50

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$8.03.

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at C$6.38 on Thursday. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.15 and a 52-week high of C$6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.74.

In related news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total value of C$548,150.00. In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total transaction of C$548,150.00. Also, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 111,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$618,149.68. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

