TD Securities Boosts Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to C$57.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TRRSF. Raymond James lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

TRRSF traded up $2.15 on Monday, hitting $26.19. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.25. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance company. It operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Corporate and Other. The Trisura Canada segment includes surety business, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products. The Trisura US segment is involved in providing specialty fronting insurance solutions.

