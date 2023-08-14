TD Securities Increases Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target to C$7.50

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CWEGF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.20 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CWEGF

Crew Energy Price Performance

About Crew Energy

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70.

(Get Free Report)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.