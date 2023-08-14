TD Securities Increases Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to C$46.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FINGF. Raymond James boosted their target price on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Finning International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

FINGF opened at $32.59 on Thursday. Finning International has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $34.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.1866 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

