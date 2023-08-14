Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Stock Price Up 4.9% After Dividend Announcement

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.27. Approximately 1,157,691 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,487,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently -87.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 777.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

