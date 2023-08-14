Terra Classic (LUNC) Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $454.37 million and approximately $16.70 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001900 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000998 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002482 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,838,911,837,016 coins and its circulating supply is 5,815,323,229,157 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.