TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 352,900 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the July 15th total of 264,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TH International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TH International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,549,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TH International during the 1st quarter valued at $3,951,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TH International during the 1st quarter worth $2,429,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in TH International in the 2nd quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TH International by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 42,517 shares during the period. 13.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TH International Stock Performance

Shares of THCH stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. TH International has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

About TH International

TH International ( NASDAQ:THCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.00 million for the quarter.

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc

