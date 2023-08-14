The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,214 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 136,956 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.56% of Bancorp worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,641,000 after purchasing an additional 192,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,562,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,498,000 after purchasing an additional 239,939 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,567,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,879,000 after purchasing an additional 20,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,718,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $38.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $41.52.

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $100,072.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $100,072.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Olek Derowe sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $100,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,261.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 9,226 shares of company stock worth $338,143 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TBBK shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TBBK

Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.