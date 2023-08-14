The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,341 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $2,690,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.07.

Boeing Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE BA traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $236.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,220. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $243.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.99.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

