The Character Group (LON:CCT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $275.00

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 275 ($3.51) and last traded at GBX 277 ($3.54), with a volume of 3031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275 ($3.51).
The Character Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 295.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of £53.52 million, a PE ratio of 1,375.00 and a beta of 0.87.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other The Character Group news, insider Kirankumar Premshand Shah sold 14,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.23), for a total value of £48,342.55 ($61,779.62). 51.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About The Character Group
The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Jiggly Pets, Chill Factor, Peppa Pig, Shimmer n Sparkle, Mouse in the House, Weebles, and Stretch Armstrong brands.
