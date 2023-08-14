The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Receives $334.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $337.79.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI opened at $289.51 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,451.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,294. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,773,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

