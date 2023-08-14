The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Lessened by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 39.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $61.10. 1,779,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,153,774. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.33. The company has a market capitalization of $264.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

