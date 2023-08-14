The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of GLU stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $17.19.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $25,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,126.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLU. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 14.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 46.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.