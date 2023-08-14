The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of GLU stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $17.19.
In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $25,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,126.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.
