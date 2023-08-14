The Goldman Sachs Group Raises IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Price Target to $14.00

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IONQ. Benchmark upped their target price on IonQ from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on IonQ from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IonQ from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Westpark Capital cut IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on IonQ from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

IONQ traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,493,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,706,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 2.05. IonQ has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $20.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 694.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that IonQ will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IonQ news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $28,193.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,671,792.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $46,466.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,583,761 shares in the company, valued at $69,261,165.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $28,193.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,671,792.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,748 in the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 250,000.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in IonQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

