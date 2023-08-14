The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,579,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,603 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $39,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 35.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 717,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,417. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.49). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GT shares. BNP Paribas raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Nomura cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Read Our Latest Report on GT

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.