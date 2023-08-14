The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The InterGroup

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of The InterGroup by 133.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The InterGroup by 3,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in The InterGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

The InterGroup Stock Performance

INTG traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $35.16. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989. The InterGroup has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average is $39.27.

About The InterGroup

The InterGroup ( NASDAQ:INTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

