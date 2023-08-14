The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $252,224,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,795,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,502,000 after buying an additional 1,715,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after buying an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.52. 739,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,058,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KHC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KHC

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.