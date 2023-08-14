The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Trading 3.4% Higher

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.05 and last traded at $24.05. 4,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 85,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The RMR Group Stock Up 2.3 %

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $751.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The RMR Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 132,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 28,834 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,885,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,439,000 after buying an additional 82,470 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in The RMR Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 40.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

