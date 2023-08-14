The Shyft Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

The Shyft Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Shares of SHYF opened at $15.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $547.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.91. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on The Shyft Group from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Shyft Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Michael Dinkins purchased 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $49,266.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,826.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Terri Pizzuto acquired 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $50,027.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at $244,701. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Dinkins bought 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $49,266.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,826.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,885 shares of company stock valued at $149,304 over the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 220.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Shyft Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 136.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 17,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

