The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Increased by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,583 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,928 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 2.5% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.65.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,627,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,873. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $87.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.