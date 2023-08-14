Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Acquires 14,289 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 128.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,289 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,175,000 after purchasing an additional 621,085 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,708,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,261,000 after purchasing an additional 323,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 438,291.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,222,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Stock Performance

NASDAQ LI opened at $39.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.22. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Li Auto

Li Auto Profile

(Free Report)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.