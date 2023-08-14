Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of MYR Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 696.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MYRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $142.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.83. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.97 and a 1 year high of $156.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.99.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $888.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.66 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

