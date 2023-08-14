Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 763,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 45,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 33,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Orange alerts:

Orange Stock Performance

Shares of ORAN opened at $11.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Orange S.A. has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $13.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Read Our Latest Report on Orange

About Orange

(Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.