Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 38.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $242,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 120.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 134,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $1,166,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of GO stock opened at $34.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.03. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GO. UBS Group increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $66,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $66,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $39,331.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,795 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,195 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

