Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,248 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $61.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $213.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $63.69.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHEL

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.