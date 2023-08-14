Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 140.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,558 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Tetra Tech worth $10,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 109.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $761,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $761,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $350,536.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,612 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Read Our Latest Report on TTEK

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Tetra Tech stock opened at $168.39 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.86 and a fifty-two week high of $173.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.51.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.52 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.