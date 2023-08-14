Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Shockwave Medical worth $9,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 334,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,748,000 after acquiring an additional 148,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.38.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $1,110,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,101,339.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.52, for a total value of $862,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,480.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $1,110,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,101,339.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,062 shares of company stock worth $5,867,096. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $219.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.50 and a 1 year high of $320.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.00.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

