Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,703 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after buying an additional 104,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,257,000 after buying an additional 19,631 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,904,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,612,000 after buying an additional 66,069 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,855,000 after buying an additional 82,180 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,502,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,391,000 after buying an additional 60,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNFP. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $72.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.17. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.38.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.20 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.04%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

