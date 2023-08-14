Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 30,960 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,960 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. 40.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.0 %

BMO stock opened at $87.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $105.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.19). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

