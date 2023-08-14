Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 33,503 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 163,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,503 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 31.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 16.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth about $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,749,000 after buying an additional 2,006,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ryan Specialty news, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $1,090,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $1,090,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy William Turner sold 689,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $29,976,546.05. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,553,885 shares of company stock worth $415,556,553. Company insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RYAN. Barclays upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

View Our Latest Report on RYAN

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $585.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.