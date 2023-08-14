Thoughtworks (TWKS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS):

8/10/2023 – Thoughtworks was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.00.

8/9/2023 – Thoughtworks had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $7.00 to $5.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – Thoughtworks was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

8/8/2023 – Thoughtworks had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2023 – Thoughtworks had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

Shares of TWKS stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.88. 188,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

