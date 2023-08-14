Threshold (T) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $230.28 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Threshold has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019724 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017597 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013913 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,347.09 or 1.00019503 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,906,248,017.218164 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02336079 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $3,782,759.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.