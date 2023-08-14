Todd Anthony Sells 75,000 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Anthony sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.49, for a total value of C$636,750.00.

Todd Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Todd Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.03 per share, with a total value of C$35,150.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Todd Anthony purchased 7,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,250.00.

First Majestic Silver Trading Down 3.2 %

FR stock traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$8.30. 457,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,923. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.82. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$6.90 and a 52-week high of C$13.04.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.80%.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Articles

