Toncoin Price Tops $1.45 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $4.96 billion and $42.61 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00004944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00019757 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017585 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013894 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,368.93 or 1.00038999 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.38639973 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $38,075,881.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

