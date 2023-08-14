ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Update

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the July 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Stock Performance

TBLT traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.33. 407,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,693. ToughBuilt Industries has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $5.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 133.63% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. Equities analysts forecast that ToughBuilt Industries will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 387.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,465,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,411 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ToughBuilt Industries in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 44,573 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ToughBuilt Industries from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

